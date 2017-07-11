Chinese delegation discusses CPEC progress

ISLAMABAD: A high level Chinese delegation held meetings at the Planning Commission on Tuesday to review the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and make preparations for the 7th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), Chinese Embassy said.

The Chinese delegation comprises of senior officials from National Development and Reform Commission, National Railway Administration, Chinese investors, representatives of China EXIM Bank and China Development Bank. The delegates have arrived in Pakistan on a four-day visit.

The delegation will meet Pakistan’s officials and experts from different fields to discuss progress on CPEC projects.

The Chinese officials will also hold meetings with officials from Board of Investment, ministries and provincial governments’ officials to discuss establishment of CPEC’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs), policy and incentive package for investors, and to finalise other details of this important phase of Pak-China bilateral cooperation.

All the provincial governments will brief the delegates about their SEZs and their investment plans. Besides meeting with officials, the delegation is expected to visit selected SEZs.

The officials of National Railway Administration will meet Pakistan Railways Officials and likely inspect some of the sites of ML-1. The experts from both sides would try to finalise a concrete plan for fast implementation of ML-1, the project which is likely to commence this year.

Another meeting between the two sides is planned to ensure speedy implementation of mega projects of Gwadar, including East Bay Expressway, Gwadar New Airport, and other development projects for this port city. It is hoped that this visit will prove as a step to ensure commencement of a number of mega projects under CPEC, transforming this multi-billion dollar initiative into a true economic corridor.