Chinese envoy appreciates Pak Army role in strengthening ties

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission, Lijian Zhao Wednesday visited the office of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and appreciated Pakistan Army role in strengthening militaries ties of the militaries of two brotherly countries.

Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor welcomed the dignitary at the ISPR directorate and discussed matters of mutual interest.

‘Looking forward to continue strengthening Pak-China Friendship,’ the DG ISPR said during the meeting.