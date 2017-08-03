Chinese envoy calls on PM, conveys Xi Jinping?s congratulatory message

ISLAMABAD : Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM Office on Thursday and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Chinese Ambassador conveyed a congratulatory message of the Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The ambassador said that the Chinese leadership was happy to see the smooth transition in Pakistan and added that China would continue to support the government of Pakistan in the development and prosperity of the country.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the ambassador and conveyed his good wishes for the Chinese leadership. He said he would work to implement CPEC as it was being implemented, and would personally supervise the speedy completion of all the projects under it.

Beyond the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), our economic cooperation will further enhance, the prime minister stated.

The ambassador said China was a close friend of Pakistan and both the countries had a strategic partnership. “During the last four

years, the bilateral relationship has attained new heights; under your leadership, it will further strengthen,” he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said, Pakistan would further prosper. Foreign Secretary Ms Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials were present during the meeting.