Chinese vice-premier to participate in 70th Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Vice-Premier of the State Council of China Wang Yang along with a delegation would participate in the 70th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan, a Foreign Office spokesman said on Saturday.

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang is undertaking the visit (from Aug 13-14) on the directions of President Xi Jinping as a special gesture to participate in the 70th Independence Day Celebrations.

Earlier in March, a contingent of the guard of honour of the three services of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took part in the Pakistan military parade held in Islamabad to mark the Pakistan Day.

During his visit, the Vice Premier will attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on August 14 as a special guest, and call on President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

His visit on this important milestone for Pakistan is a reflection of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, the spokesman added.

Yang will also participate the inauguration ceremony of China-PakistanEconomic Corridor (CPEC) projects and witness the signing of bilateral agreements between the two countries.