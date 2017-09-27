Civilian martyred, four injured in Indian firing along LOC

RAWALPINDI: A civilian was martyred and four others injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nikiyal Sector on Wednesday.

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said a civilian embraced martyrdom while four, including three women, were injured.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively and inflicted casualties and heavy losses on the Indian posts from where the firing originated, the statement said and added the Indian forces deliberately targeted the civil population with heavy weapons, including mortars and anti-tank guided missiles.

The martyred was identified as 22-year-old Muhammad Raziq, son of Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Balakot.

The injured were identified as Irum Kauser and Ghulam Fatima of Balakot, Kalsoom Begum of Panjni village and Ahsan Kareem of Datot village.