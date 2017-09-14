Civilian martyred in Indian shelling across Working Boundary

RAWALPINDI: A man embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing of Indian forces at Phuklian sector sector along Working Boundary on Wednesday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to details Muhammad Zahoor, a resident of Dewra village, was martyred by a shell fired from Indian posts.

The statement said that Indian forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations using mortars and automatic weapons and targeted the innocent civilian population along Working Boundary in Phuklian sector.

Pakistani troops responded effectively and caused a substantial damages by targeting Indian posts firing on civilian population along the working Boundary, said Army’s media wing, ISPR.

The heavily militarised LoC and Working Boundary have witnessed sporadic skirmishes and artillery duels for last few months.