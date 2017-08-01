CJP says no disqualification over prohibited funds

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has observed that prohibited funds could be be confiscated but there could be no disqualification over the matter as per the law.

The Chief Justice remarked this while hearing disqualification petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today.

The three-member bench, which includes Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, observed on Monday that every political party is answerable over its source of funding according to Article 17 (3) of the Constitution.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi had filed petition last year to disqualify Imran and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen for ‘not declaring their assets and violating the income tax ordinance and peoples act’.

The petition also terms the PTI a ‘foreign funded party’, saying it received funds from prohibited organisations and individuals.

The Supreme Court (SC) also observed Monday that the PTI was not clear in the matter of foreign funding and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had the right to have an inquiry in this regard.

The apex court said that every political party was required under the law to furnish details pertaining to its foreign funding sources.