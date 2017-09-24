CM attends majlis of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he had invited the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Jamaat Syedna Aliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin to spend Muharramul Harram in the city and address majalis and he kindly consented to his request.

This he said while talking to media after listening to the majlis of Syedna Aliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin at Tahri Masjid Saddar on Sunday.

He said that Syedna was addressing the majalis of his jamaat in the city in which his followers have come from others countries also.

“We have made necessary security arrangements for his majalis,” he said and added “our Bohri brothers are peaceful, cooperative and gentlemen.”

Murad said that peace has been restored in the city with constant efforts and political will of the government.

“This credit goes to the people of Karachi who supported the targeted operation and also extended their full support to the government, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies in restoring peace,” he said.

The chief minister said that with the restoration of peace in the city a boost has been witnessed in the business activities.

“People with their families have started coming out of their homes for outing without any tinge of fear,” he said and added “Syedna has come from India to address his majalis and this is happening after 21 years.”

Earlier, the chief minister reached Tahiri Masjid where he listened to the majlis being addressed by Syedna Aliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin.

He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro.

Syedna Aliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin just after his address presented a shawl, rosary and prayer mat to the chief minister.