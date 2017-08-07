CM Murad lauds Pakistan Navy?s efforts in nation building

KARACHI: Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah on Monday lauded Pakistan Navy for its efforts in nation building saying the institute will go a long way to facilitate children of less privileged areas.

This he said while inaugurating the newly completed primary and boys wings of Bahria Model School, Younasabad in an impressive ceremony. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Bahria Model School Younusabad is equipped with state of the art science laboratories and computer labs. The school will also have a library to inculcate reading habit into the new generation of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that due to absence of quality education institutions in areas like Younusabad, parents were unable to send their children to schools. ‘In this regard, Pakistan Navy’s efforts for establishing such educational institutions are highly commendable.’

He hoped to look forward in collaborating with Pakistan Navy for different development projects and ensured that the provincial government is always ready to team up with the naval force in such initiatives.

The chief guest lauded the concerted efforts of Pakistan Navy for timely completion of this important project and hoped that the institute will go long way to facilitate children of less privileged areas of Younasabad, Kaka Pir and Hawks Bay etc.

Earlier, during his welcome address Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar expressed his gratitude to the Sindh government for its contribution in establishing Bahria Model School Younasabad under the auspices of Pakistan Navy.

The project of Bahria Model School Younasabad started in June 2016 and in first phase its Pre-Primary and girls wings were completed which started functioning in April 2017. The second phase of the project comprising primary and boy’s wings of the school has also concluded in a very short period of time and the newly constructed wings will be functional soon.

The first academic session of the school started in April this year which accommodated more than 700 students and capacity of the school will now be increased up to 1500 students. The construction of the school will be completed in three phases and it will be upgraded to the level of intermediate college to offer quality education to more than 7500 students of the villages in close proximity.