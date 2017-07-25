COAS chairs security meeting in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired a security meeting at the Headquarters of Lahore Corps.

The COAS was given detailed update on the Operation Raddul Fasaad and Monday’s blast, an ISPR statement said.

Expressing his grief with the victims and their families, the COAS said such incidents cannot lower our resolve to eliminate terrorism from its roots. We are making gains in breaking connectivity between terror masterminds and their facilitators/executors.

He said that Army fully supports and stands with police and other law enforcement agencies towards performance of their role as first responders.

COAS chaired security meeting at Lhr. “Such incidents can’t lower our resolve to eliminate terrorism from its roots” COAS (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/1dD6t3nDZO — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 25, 2017

He said we have fought against terrorism as a nation and key to success is national participation by reporting every suspicious activity to security forces.

The COAS said that regional actors and hostile intelligence agencies are fully involved to use terror as policy tool. Concurrent blasts at Kabul and Lahore are testimony of our stance that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are victims of terrorism and will continue to suffer if these actors are able to use Afghanistan territory with impunity.

He reiterated that Pakistan is ready to help Afghanistan to eliminate terrorists safe heavens in their border areas as we have done on our side.

Later, the COAS visited the injured of the blast at General Hospital. Lt Gen Sadiq Ali Commander Lahore Corps and Inspector General Police Punjab were also present.