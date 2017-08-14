COAS felicitates nation on 70th Independence Day, hoists largest national flag at Wagah border

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message to the nation said that Pak forces will never disappoint. He kicked off the 70th Independence day celebrations by hoisting the largest national flag in the history of Pakistan at Wagah Border Lahore on the eve of Pakistan’s 70th Independence anniversary.

As per details, the flag was hoisted on a 400-feet pole, whereas the size of the flag is 120×80 feet. The flag has been made entirely in Pakistan, and is said to be the highest flag in South Asia and the 8th highest in the world.

While addressing to the nation at Wagah Border, COAS felicitated the entire nation saying that Pak forces will never disappoint the nation and will stand resilient against enemies.