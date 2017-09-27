COAS inaugurates Army Public School & College in Swat

SWAT: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Swat and inaugurated Army Public School and College (APS&C) at Kanju Garrison, Swat Cantt on Wednesday.

According to an ISPR statement, a state-of-the-art infrastructure with present capacity of 3,600 students, computer and science labs, auditorium and sports stadium is a gift from Pakistan Army for resilient people of Swat in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices in defeating terrorism.

While interacting with students, faculty, local elders and the administration, the COAS said that there is no better approach towards enduring peace and stability than providing quality education to our youth.

Local elders thanked the COAS for establishment of Swat Cantt and APS&C for them.

The Commander Peshawar Corps and GOC Malakand were also present on the occasion.