COAS reaches Tajikistan to participate in QCTC forum

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday reached Tajikistan on a three-day official visit for participation in the Quadrilateral Counter Terrorism Coordination (QCTC) forum comprising Pakistan, China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

MoD / Mil leadership of all four countries have held several staff-level consultations over the last few months to formulate agenda points for conduct of this event, an ISPR statement says here on Saturday.

Upon arrival, the COAS called on Tajik Defence Minister Mr Sherdil Mirzo and Chinese Chief of Joint Staff, General Li Zuocheng.

During the next two days, the forum shall discuss regional security, environment and way forward in relation to situation in Afghanistan and Counter-Terrorism efforts.