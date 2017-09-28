COAS says Pakistan is incomplete without Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that Pakistan was incomplete without Balochistan.

The COAS said this while interacting with a group of 173 students and faculty members, which called on him, from various educational institutions of Balochistan.

He said that Pakistan cannot progress without peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

The COAS termed youth as Pakistan’s most precious asset and urged them to contribute in national integration and progress by performing their positive role.

Gen Bajwa said that never get misguided by anti-state propaganda being engineered by certain anti-state elements from abroad with support of hostile foreign agencies.

He advised them to focus on their education, work hard and dispel negativity.

The COAS said that Balochistan is blessed with most talented and vibrant youth, and, future of Pakistan belongs to them.

Reaffirming education as our national priority, he said: “We will do our best to provide wholehearted support towards attainment of national objective.”

Establishment of NUST campus Quetta is a step towards this end, he added.

The COAS also assured the students that Pakistan Army is committed to provide them a safe, secure and stable Pakistan. Pakistan Army is capable to meet all internal and external challenges and no one can dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

He said that with unflinching support of the entire nation, Pakistan Army has achieved great successes to rid country from violence and terrorism.

The COAS also mentioned the development projects, which Pakistan Army has initiated with the support of the government for development in the province including communication, infrastructure, schools and cadet colleges.

The students applauded the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of Pak Army and expressed their gratitude.

They also assured the Army Chief of their commitment toward a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.