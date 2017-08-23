COAS tells US envoy Pakistan wants trust, understanding, recognition not financial aid

RAWALPINDI: US Ambassador to Pakistan Mr David Hale called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Wednesday.

The US ambassador briefed the COAS about the new American policy.

The envoy said the US values Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and is seeking cooperation from Pakistan to resolve the Afghan issue.

According to an ISPR statement, the COAS said that peace in Afghanistan is as important for Pakistan as for any other country.

We have done a lot towards that end and shall keep on doing our best, not to appease anyone but in line with our national interest and national policy.

The COAS said that we are not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US but trust, understanding and acknowledgement of our contributions.

Collaboration and synergy of effort between all stakeholders is the key to success to bring this long drawn war in Afghanistan to its logical conclusion, the COAS concluded.