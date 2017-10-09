COAS visits family of martyred Naib Subedar Nadeem

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the family of Naib Subedar Muhammad Nadeem Shaheed at village Chah Ganja, Jhelum Monday, Inter Services Public Relations said.

Naib Subedar Nadeem came under Indian shelling and embraced Shahadat in Rakh Chikri Sector along the Line of Control on 29 September while assisting evacuation of civilians who had also been injured due to Indian firing.

The Army Chief laid wreath at his grave, offered prayers and interacted with the brave Subedar’s family.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said Naib Sub Nadeem has lived up to commitment of Pakistan Army by laying his life while protecting the innocent brothers who are being cowardly targeted by Indian army along the LoC.