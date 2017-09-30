Commander Kuwait Air Force visits Air Headquarters Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Major General Abdullah Yaqoob Al-Foudari, Commander Kuwait Air Force visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Saturday.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principle Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force. The delegation also attended a briefing on the organization, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force. Later on, he called on the Air Chief in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. Commander Kuwait Air Force lauded PAF’s role in fighting the war against terrorism. He also appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel and expressed his desired to learn from its experiences.

Air Chief said that both Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to stand by Kuwait in any hour of need. He also offered support and cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to Kuwait Air Force