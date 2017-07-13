Conspiracies reached their peak in the country, says Javed Hashmi

MULTAN: Senior politician Javed Hashmi said that a conspiracy against the government was being hatched.

While addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that conspiracies had reached their peak in the country as the people clamoured for justice.

Hashmi, formerly affiliated with both the PTI and PML-N, blamed Imran Khan that he had said that the new judges would “break the government”.

He highlighted sacrifices rendered by politicians and said they were politicians who had lost their lives for the country.

The veteran political leader advised politicians to tread carefully and claimed that he had never embezzled a single penny while serving as an MNA and a minister. “I even sold my house to make ends meet.”

Referring to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, he said he had fled from the country and was now acting as if he were a king. “We cannot even speak about him. Can anyone punish him?”

Stressing on the need for accountability of politicians, Hashmi asked if anyone could name the judge who had wealth in Panama.

The veteran political leader said he has had cordial relation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan but had disagreed with him on certain issues.

According to Hashmi both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif were unhappy with him.

Hashmi also called upon the premier to step down and added that the prime minister would come from the same party as it was still in power.

Referring to Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, Hashmi said no one was Sadiq and Amin in the country.

“I think no one can be Sadiq and Amin other than the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him).”

During his news conference, Hashmi spoke of his 50 years in politics and informed reporters that this could be the last news conference of his career.