Contempt of court case: Judgement against Imran Khan on August 10

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today reserved judgement in contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan after hearing both parties.

The verdict will be announced on August 10.

Former PTI member Akbar S Babar has filed a petition in the ECP seeking Khan’s disqualification.

PTI Chief Imran Khan has challenged powers of the ECP to initiate contempt proceedings against an individual as that authority lies only with the Supreme Court and the High Courts.

The five-member tribunal, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), retired justice Sardar Muhammad Raza was hearing Akbar S Babar’s petition seeking Khan’s disqualification.

Arguing before the tribunal, Khan’s counsel Babar Awan said 1976 Contempt of Court law was repealed a long time ago so there has to be a law for the ECP to proceed in this regard.

He insisted that request to initiate contempt proceedings is unlawful, even if the ECP has powers of a high court then it can only do so with all the relevant legal formalities. The commission has authority to decide matters related to electoral process, he added.