Convoy of Chinese war ships arrives in Karachi 

KARACHI: Three war ships of Chinese Navy on Saturday arrived in Karachi for “good-will cum” training visit, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy.

The statement said the Task Group comprising three Naval Ships CHANG CHUN, JING ZHOU and CHAO HU is being commanded by Rear Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet.

The visiting ships were accorded a warm welcome during an impressive reception ceremony and received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and Chinese Embassy Staff, it said.

The Pakistan Navy said Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah visited the Chinese ships and meet the Chinese Mission Commander Real Admiral Shen Hao.

On his arrival onboard Chinese Ship smartly turned out contingent of PLA(N) presented him guard of honour.

During his visit onboard, the Naval Chief interacted with PLA(N) ship’s crew and appreciated their operational competence.

The naval chief said that Pak-China friendship is highly valued and the continued cooperation between them has proven to be a source of strength for both the countries.

The Admiral added that the visit of PLA (Navy) Task Group is expected to enhance interoperability and maritime collaboration between the two navies.

“During the stay in Karachi, the officers and men of the ship will hold professional discussion and interaction with counterparts from Pakistan Navy on the subjects of mutual interest”

Official calls on senior Pakistan Navy officers and civilian dignitaries, operational training activities, joint interactive sessions, table top discussions on professional topics and social events are also planned.

At the end of the visit, a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) will be conducted at sea between Pakistan Navy Flotilla and PLA (Navy) Task Group to enhance interoperability between two navies.