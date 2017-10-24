Corruption references against Sharifs: NAB prosecutor submits progress report to  SC judge

By
admin
-
0
3

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor has submitted a progress report to Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Hassan into proceedings in corruption references against Sharif family.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had assigned Justice Hassan supervisory role to monitor the proceedings in trial court against Sharif family in its July 28 verdict that disqualified Nawaz Sharif from office of the prime minister in Panama Papers case.

According to Geo News, the NAB prosecutor has informed the judge about orders that the the accountability court passed during the  proceedings.

The court’s decision to declare Hussain and Hassan Nawaz as absconders, provision of security and details of Ishaq Dar’s assets have also been made part of the report, the TV channel reported.

The accountability court  indicted Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar and others after the anti-graft body filed references against the family in light of the apex court orders.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here