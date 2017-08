ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday reconstituted the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The CCI, to be chaired by the prime minister, would have chief ministers of the four provinces.

The other members would now include; Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi and Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar.