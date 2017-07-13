CPEC game-changer for the region: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that CPEC would bring an economic revolution in the region.

Addressing a function on CPEC Logistics which was attended by ambassadors, civil and military officers, he said that CPEC is also affirmation of Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful and prosperous region.

The COAS said that The CPEC is considered to be a game-changer, adding that the Army would fully guard the CPEC plan, he further said that all national institutions would also have to play their part for its success and to achieve maximum benefits.

The Army Chief said that One Belt One Road (OBOR) project would bring about more opportunities, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the most important part of this plan, he added.

He said Chinese investment in various fields, including energy, infrastructure, Gwadar Port, and special economic zones can lay the foundation of a fast development Pakistan, if the opportunity is optimally utilized.

The Army Chief said CPEC will bring increasing economic integration among regional economies and reduce the development gap within various regions of Pakistan.

“Pak-China relationship is based on the principles of peaceful co-existence, commonality of interest and shared perception on regional and global issues. We have always stood by each other through thick and thin and at every critical juncture of our history,” the COAS said, according to an ISPR release.