CTD Multan arrests four hard core terrorists

MULTAN: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested four terrorists with arms, ammunition and explosives here Friday evening, Geo News reported.

According to details, CTD Multan, on a tip off, conducted a raid and arrested four hard core activists of banned outfit who were identified as Nasir, Ali, Tahir and Shafqat.

While the CTD claimed to have recovered six live hand grenades, two pistols ( 30 bore ), one IED, two kilogram Explosives, three meter Prima Cord, eight meter safety, and ten Detonators were recovered from them, he said.

Further investigations are in progress, spokesman added.