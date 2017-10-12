Dar appears before accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appeared before an accountability court in a reference for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income here on Thursday.

Last month, NAB had filed a reference against the finance minister for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

FC and 200 policemen have been deployed at the Judicial Complex for the hearing.

Anoushay Rehman and Daniyal Aziz also arrived at the NAB court while PML-N workers are not allowed to enter the court premises.