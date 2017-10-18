Dar?s sixth hearing in graft case adjourned till 23rd

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s sixth hearing in the accountability court here on Wednesday adjourned until 23rd as his counsel could not appear in the court.

At the beginning of the hearing, Ishaq Dar’s junior lawyer told the court that the lead counsel, Khawaja Harris, could not appear today as he is out of the country.

To a query about his return, the junior lawyer informed the court that Khawaja Harris would be back home by next Wednesday.

NAB produced two more witnesses Masood Ghani and Abdur Rehman Gondal in the court. Both the witnesses belonged to a private bank.

However, their counter-examination could not be conducted.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until 23rd.

Earlier this week, in the previous hearing, NAB’s witnesses Al-Baraka Bank Senior Vice-President Tariq Javed had told the court that the finance minister opened an account in the bank’s Lahore branch in 1991 and provided the court details of all five accounts held by Dar in the bank.