Darshan Lal: First Hindu in federal cabinet in 20 years

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has issued notification about portfolios of Federal Ministers and Ministers of State.

The federal cabinet also included Dr Darshan Lal the first Hindu in more than 20 years.

He has been allocated the portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination. Lal, 65, is a practising doctor from Mirpur Mathelo town in Ghotki district of Sindh.

In 2013, he was elected to the national assembly for the second time on PML-N ticket on a reserved seat for minorities.

In the past, Rana Chander Singh from Umerkot was a prominent politician who remained federal minister. He was one of the founder members of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan from Umerkot, seven times between 1977 and 1999.