Daughter says Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will not step down

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would not resign as opposition parties mount pressure on the prime minister for his resignation in the wake of JIT claim that ruling family has wealth beyond their know source of income.

The daughter of the prime minister posted in Urdu on Twitter that the prime minister would not relinquish his office. “He should resign because not a single penny of government money was embezzled during his five stints,” she asked.

نہیں دیں گے انشاءاللہ ! استعفی اس لئے دیں کہ نواز شریف کے پانچوں ادوار میں ان کیخلاف ایک بھی سرکاری پیسے کی خرد برد ثابت نہیں ہو سکی؟ https://t.co/XHdT8qBXku — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 12, 2017

The embattled PMLN government has faced fresh attacks from the opposition parties, particularly Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, since Monday after the six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted its report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan after probing the corruption allegations against the Sharif family.

The JIT comprising members of Intelligence agencies and financial regulators was set up in the light of the Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case in April.

The ruling parties which has rejected the report as trash has announced to contest the report in the court.