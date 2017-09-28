Dawn leaks was a deliberate attempt by PML-N to target Pak Army: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran on Thursday lashed out at the government, saying Dawn Leaks was a deliberate attempt by PML-N to malign Pakistan army just when it was busy dealing with crisis on multiple fronts.

In a series of tweets Imran Khan alleged that Sharif family and their cronies are desperate to please the US/India lobby because of their assets in the West.

Now evident that DawnLeaks was a deliberate attempt by PMLN to target Pak mly at a time when it is fighting our enemies on multiple fronts pic.twitter.com/pp9ecmNbEU — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 28, 2017

Sharifs & their cronies desperate to appease Indo-US lobby & interests as their loot/properties all stashed away in West. https://t.co/LJiX6eEoHx — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 28, 2017

The looted money from corruption prevalent in the West is the reason why Sharifs are more than willing to please the foreign lobbies, Imran Khan said.

Their continuous targeting of our armed forces continues today as part of this Indo-US appeasement. No concern for Pak lives sacrificed https://t.co/RaqQAMx9PS — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 28, 2017

The tweets came out in response to Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif’s statement in which he reportedly said “Nawaz Sharif paid a political price for peace efforts with India.”

The PTI chairman took an exception to Khawaja Asif for his comments regarding ownerships of militant groups and termed them a step towards undermining Pakistan’s national security and interest.