Dawn leaks was a deliberate attempt by PML-N to target Pak Army: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran on Thursday lashed out at the government, saying  Dawn Leaks was a deliberate attempt by PML-N to malign Pakistan army just when it was busy dealing with crisis on multiple fronts.

In a series of tweets Imran Khan alleged that Sharif family and their cronies  are desperate to please the US/India lobby because of their assets in the West.

The looted money from corruption prevalent in the West is the reason why Sharifs are more than willing to please the foreign lobbies, Imran Khan said.

The tweets came out in response to Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif’s statement in which he reportedly said “Nawaz Sharif paid a political price for peace efforts with India.”

The PTI chairman took an exception to Khawaja Asif for his comments regarding  ownerships of militant groups and termed them a step towards undermining Pakistan’s national security and interest.

 

