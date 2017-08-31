'Dawood Ibrahim may be in Pakistan', says Musharraf

DUBAI: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has said that Dawood Ibrahim, the alleged mastermind of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, might be in Pakistan, however, he said Islamabad would never assist New Delhi in his search, Indian media reported.

In an interview with Pakistani TV, Musharraf said, “India has been accusing Pakistan for long. Why should we now become good and assist them? I don’t know where Dawood is. He must be here, somewhere,” Musharraf added.

The former president said, “India has been killing Muslims and Dawood Ibrahim has been reacting,” reported India Today.

Pakistan has consistently denied about Dawood residing there.

Dawood Ibrahim is the prime culprit in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai in which around 260 people were killed, and more than 700 were injured.