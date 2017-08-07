Defiant Ayesha Gulalai refuses to resign from NA seat

ISLAMABAD: Ayesha Gulalai on Monday refused to resign from her seat in the National Assembly, saying she was elected to the National Assembly on merit.

Talking to media after attending National Assembly session, where she also made a fierce speech, the lawmaker accused a minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of attacking a hospital built by her sister in Khyber Paktunkhwa.

“They didn’t even spare my father who is a retired professor,” she said.

The lawmaker said she received death and acid attack threats from PTI and warned members of her former party that they might face the same treatement in the future.

She asked as to why the PTI had turned a blind eye to “big fishes” involved in corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commenting on her offer for apology from Imran Khan, she said had asked the PTI chairman to tender an apology to all women for his behavior.