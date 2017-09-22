DG Punjab Rangers visits Harpal, Charwa sectors

RAWALPINDI: Director General Punjab Rangers Major-General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan Friday visited Harpal and Charwa sectors where Indian forces committed unprovoked ceasefire violation on Saturday night.

He met with troops and appreciated their effective response to Indian forces, said an ISPR statement issued here.

Major-General Azhar also visited victim families and assured them that Indian ceasefire violations would be responded effectively as had been happening in the past.

According to ISPR, the Indian forces attacked the Harpal and Charwa sector of the working boundary, to which, Pakistan Rangers Punjab also held defensive measures against the attack.

The concerned authorities have taken relocation of the victimized inhabitants under process.

Following the incident, Namaz-e-Janaza of three locals was held at a nearby village, which was also attended by DG Rangers and district authorities.