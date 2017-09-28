DG Rangers visits various Imambargahs to review security steps for Moharram

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed on Thursday visited various Imambargahs and reviewed special security arrangements being made for the month of Moharrum.

A spokesman for Rangers said that the DG visited Imambargah Shah-i-Khurasan, Imambargah Jaffer Tayyar society, Imambargah Baqiatullah, Ancholi and Abbas Town area.

Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed also held meetings with various scholars, including Allama Talib Johari and officials of imambargahs.

Later, the DG was briefed on security by Rangers’ sector commanders and police officials.