Dictators put Pakistan on right track, civilians derail it: Musharraf

DUBAI: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has said that in Pakistan, the military rulers put the country on right track and the civilian governments derail it from the right path.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Pervez Musharraf said, “Whenever martial laws were imposed in Pakistan it was the need of the hour.”

“Whether it is democracy, dictatorship, communism, socialism or kingdom, it does not make any difference for the people of the country as citizens need only progress and prosperity, employment and security,” he asserted.

The former president went on to say, “If we compare the past records of civilian and military governments, Pakistan always progressed during dictatorship regime.”

Commenting on separation of East Pakistan (Bangladesh) in 1971, Musharraf said, “Bhutto (Zulfikar Ali Bhutto) not the military was responsible for fall of Dhaka. Yehya Khan was also accused of it in someway but during 10 years of Ayub Khan regime, Pakistan witnessed record progress.”

To a question, the former military ruler said, “Ousting the government is the only right of the masses, however situation in Pakistan is absolutely different. This right is exercised when there is check and balance in the constitution. People themselves come to the military to get rid of the civilian governments. People also came me to do so—and I took over the civilian government on their demand.”

“Constitution of the country is revered but people are more of it. While protecting the constitution we can’t destroy the nation, however, the constitution can be slightly ignored for protecting the nation.”

Musharraf said case against him under article 6 was inappropriate.

The general blamed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of “total sale out policy” towards India.

To another question pertaining to assistance in his exit from Pakistan, Musharraf said, “I remained the Army Chief and I believe Pak Army always consider my welfare.”