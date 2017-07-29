Disqualified Nawaz Sharif to challenge Supreme Court verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would challenge disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, according to Geo News.

The TV reported it was decided at a Parliamentary Party meeting of the PMLN held at the Punjab House that the PMLN would file a review petition against the apex court order that disqualified the prime minister.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif attended the meeting of the his party lawmakers and told them they should be proud of his leader who was not disqualified on corruption charges.

He said he was mentally prepared to render any sacrifice for the country.

“I have declared each asset and source of income, and i do file tax returns. What has been gained from the accountability of three generations?, only an Iqama that too was not even a source of income,” he was quoted by TV channels as saying.

“They say i should have declared the asset. Why should i have declared the asset, when i didn’t draw any salary,” said he.

“There are those whose pockets are full, but they don’t declare it” he said. “Now the nation comes to know why i have been disqualified”

The meeting also endorsed party leadership’s decision to appoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim prime minister for 45 days before electing Shahbaz Sharif to the post.