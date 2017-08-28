Distengrated MQM to be led by Musharraf or Ishratul Ibad, prophesies Wassan

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Manzoor Hussain Wassan predicted on Monday that former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf or ex-governor Dr Ishratul Ibad would lead the disintegrated MQM.

“Nawaz Sharif would not return home if he travels abroad, “prophesied Wassan who is known for his ‘dream-based’ political predictions including the one he made on April 24 about fall of Nawaz Sharif after June 15.

Whoever had traveled abroad in the past never returned soon, the provincial minister added.

He rejected the results of recent population census.

We cannot afford any national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) under the existing situation in the country.

He said everyone would have to pass through the process of accountability.