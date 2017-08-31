The families divided during 1971 war between Pakistan and India and residing on both the Line of Control (LoC) are connected with each other, thanks non to on both but the WhatsApp.

The families on both sides of LoC have formed WhatsApp chat groups in a region where phone calls don’t connect across borders and roads have remain closed for decades and getting a visa is virtually impossible,

Residents share pictures, audio-video clips and chat with each other via WhatsApp in the region.

Ghulam Hussain, a social worker in Ladakh, whose family was separated in 1971 war between India says, “We relatives across the border regularly pictures and audio-video clips via WhatsApp. His relatives, cousins, newphews and nieces live in Skardu region of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan.

The most popular of these WhatsApp groups in the divided families is called “Hum sb kb milenge” (When will we all meet), founded in 2014 by Skardu-based journalist Musa Chulunkha.

It has 110 members, who often share leads about the address of relatives on the other side, information if someone from Pakistan is visiting India, political developments on the opening of roads, and videos of cultural events.

Estimates show over 15,000 families were left divided by the LoC in Ladakh due to multiple wars, the Hindustan Times reported.

But despite social media, families yearn to physically meet each other.