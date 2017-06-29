Downpour disrupts power supply, four electrocuted in Karachi

KARACHI: Much awaited pre-monsoon rain finally hit Karachi on Wednesday to keep the city cool but brought about disruption of power supply to the Karachiites as major part of city remained without electricity.

While, four electrocuted after coming into contact with high tension wire in the different parts of the metropolis, Geo News reported.

A power outage hit the most part of the city, including North Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaqatabad, F.B Area, Oranagi , Gulistan-e-Johar, Modal Colony.

While denying the reports of power breakdown in the city, k-electric spokesman said that 300 feeders have been restored out of 400, which were tripped after stormy rain.

He further said few areas have been affected and speedy work to restore the electricity in those areas is being carried out.