DPO Qilla Abdullah martyred in Chaman blast

QUETTA: A senior police officer was martyred and 11 others –including policemen sustained injuries in terrorist attack at Boghra Road in Chaman, Balochistan.

Police said SSP Sajid Khan Mohmand sustained serious injuries when a blast, targeting his vehicle occurred at Boghra Road on Monday. He along with other injured –policemen and civilians—were rushed to Civil Hospital Chaman, where emergency has been declared.

The police officer succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

SSP Mohmand was serving as DPO Qilla Abdullah.

The security officials have cordoned off the locality and launched investigation into the incident.

Police and law enforcement agencies have surrounded the area to trace the miscreants involved in the terrorist attack.

The nature of the blast has not been determined yet. No group has claimed responsibility of the attack so far.