Dr Abdus Salam's bust unveiled to place at IAEA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first Nobel Laureate, physicist Dr Abdus Salam’s bust was unveiled to place at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Headquarters in Vienna on Wednesday.

According to details, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano on Wednesday unveiled the bust of Pakistan’s renowned physicist Dr Salam as IAEA’s 61st general conference is currently underway in Vienna, a Foreign Office (FO) handout said.

The bust will be placed at the IAEA HQ alongside those of other notable figures, most of them scientists, who were instrumental in the promotion of nuclear science and technology, according to the FO.

Dr Salam, Pakistan’s first Nobel Laureate, was an ardent proponent of broadening the base of scientific knowledge in the developing world and an advocate of “Atoms for Peace”, the FO statement said.

Salam was awarded in 1979 the Nobel Prize in Physics, along with Glashow and Weinberg, For their contributions to the theory of the unified weak and electromagnetic interaction between elementary particles, including, inter alia, the prediction of the weak neutral current.

“Dr Salam’s efforts in making the world aware of the benefits of using nuclear knowledge for peace, health and prosperity have been recognised on numerous occasions. He was also the founder of the International Center for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) in Trieste, Italy,” the FO added.