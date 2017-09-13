Dr Asim gets medical treatment in London

LONDON: Doctors have told Dr Asim Hussain that he will be advised about his “fitness for surgery” after detailed examination of his blood tests and scans including medical reports of last one year.

The former federal minister and close aide of Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari arrived here two days ago after the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed him to travel abroad on medical grounds.

Dr Asim visited Wellington Hospital on Wednesday where he was seen in detail by leading Neurosurgeon Dr James Alibone. “I visited Wellington Hospital for my disc surgery and to inform the doctors about the acute complications I have faced which have impacted my health generally, especially while I was in detention,” Dr Asim told this correspondent in a conversation.

Dr James Alibone will be assessing my reports and will be giving his opinion in few weeks.

Dr Asim confirmed he has consulted Prof DiMario, Cardiologist at Royal Brompton Hospital, and was advised seven days Holter monitoring of the heart for his cardiac arrhythmia after which he will be assessed for fitness for surgery.

Dr Asim said he is taking his health issues very seriously and that’s the main purpose of him being in London. “I will return to Pakistan as soon as doctors allow me to do so.”

Dr Asim Hussain reached London on the weekend after managing to get his name struck off from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former federal minister is out on bail in two cases of corruption and one of terrorists’ facilitation. Dr Asim has maintained that the cases against him are baseless and “politically motivated”. He said that there is no evidence against him and so far the prosecution has failed to come up with anything substantial against him. Dr Asim is staying at his son’s central London flat.