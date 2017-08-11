Dr Qadri announces to stage sit-in in Lahore on 16th

LAHORE: Prominent cleric and head of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahirul Qadri on Friday announced to stage a sit-in in Lahore on August 16.

Addressing a press conference here, Qadri said the sit-in would take place on Lahore’s Mall road.

Earlier in 2016, Qadri had led a sit-in in Rawalpindi, demanding justice for families of the Model Town victims.

Qadri’s first sit-in against the government was in 2013.

Pakistan Awami League chief Dr Tahir ul Qadri, who returned home from Toronto, accused the government of being corrupt and incompetent.

He said that fair election could not be held until reforms are introduced to the system.

In June 2014, seven people, including members of the PAT, were killed during a clash between PAT protesters and policemen in Lahore.

At least 80 others were injured in the clashes that had broken out when police went to the party’s headquarters in Model Town and PAT activists resisted their operations.