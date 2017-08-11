DSP traffic police, driver gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified armed men shot dead Deputy Superintendent Police of Traffic and his driver in Azizabad area on Friday morning.

More than 24 bullets were fired at the vehicle of DSP Hanif Khan, killing him on the spot. The gunshots also claimed life of his driver Fida Alam.

According to sources, the armed men were riding on motorcycle.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has taken notice of the killing of DSP traffic and directed additional Inspector General Police to submit report in this regard.

He also directed to the police to apprehend the assassins of DSP Hanif and his driver at the earliest.

This is second incident of targeting the traffic police in less than a month. On July 24, a traffic policeman was killed and another was injured in a firing incident near Abul Hasan Isphani area of the city.