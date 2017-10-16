ECP ceases membership of 261 lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan has ceased the membership of 261 the Parliamentarians who failed to submit the statement of Assets and Liabilities by September 30.

The ECP notification named members of the National Assembly, Senate and Provincial Assemblies as among those who have failed to file their statements of assets and liabilities for themselves their spouses and their dependants.

The notification directed that the lawmakers shall cease to function as such members with immediate effect and till such statements are submitted by them.

Seven Senators, 71 MNAs, 84 MPAs from Punjab, 50 from Sindh, 38 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 11 from Balochistan are among those whose membership has been suspended by the ECP.

The prominent PMs whose membership is suspended include Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Atta-ur-Rehman, Capt. (retd) Safdar, Tallal Choudhary, Faisal Sabzwari, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and others.

Last year 336 lawmakers were suspended by the ECP for failure to submit their financial statements to the commission.