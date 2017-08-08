ECP directs PML-N to appoint new party president

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to appoint a new president of the party.

The ECP said that according to the Political Parties Order 2002, a disqualified MNA cannot hold any position in the party.

The ECP directed the PML-N to appoint a new president and inform the commission.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has finalised Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Nawaz Sharif, as candidate for NA-120 by-poll.

Earlier on July 28, the seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court ruling disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding any public office.