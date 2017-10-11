ECP rejects Milli Muslim League plea to register as political party

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed Milli Muslim League (MML), which is the political face of Jamatud Dawa (JuD), plea to register as a political party.

The party headed by Saifullah Khalid had applied for registration with the electoral body.

The ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan had earlier reserved the decision on the matter on Wednesday.

The decision was based on the Interior Ministry’s directions that the MML not to be allowed to register as a political party owing to its links with a banned outfit, sources said.

The background of this proposed party is sensitive in nature and needs extreme care before proceeding with regard to its documents,” the ECP sources had told The News in September, when approached.

They noted that the ECP decided to first hear the party and also approach the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as to what they had to say on this matter.

There are some 345 political parties registered with the ECP. On finding documents in accordance with the law and the Political Parties Order 2002, the ECP straight away registers a political party, which can be allotted an election symbol on fulfilling the related requirements afterwards. However, the ECP is taking this particular proposed political party as a test case, as many countries consider the ‘league’ of Jamatud Dawa as a front of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had also recommended the federal government not to allow proscribed organizations to take part in active politics after getting negative feedback from Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad over participation of the Milli Muslim League (MML) in NA-120 by-polls in Lahore.

The diplomatic reactions received by many Pakistani missions in Middle East, Europe, the UK, the US and Canada led the MoFA to write to Ministry of Interior (MoI) advising to keep an eye on such organizations either proscribed by Pakistan or the United Nations Security Council through its resolutions.

“Recent political activities of the group [Milli Muslim League] have also been officially objected at diplomatic level—Ministry of Foreign Affairs has highlighted our international obligations and commitment to national action plan and recommended that Ministry of Interior should take up the matter of registration and activities of MML and its association with proscribed organizations with the Election Commission of Pakistan to avoid any negative consequences for Pakistan and therefore recommended that MML application for registration should not be supported for registration,” read the content of letter written by the ministry of interior to the ECP.