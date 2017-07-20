ECP rejects MQM-P?s plea for vote recount in PS-114

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected plea of MQM-Pakistan for vote recount case against Pakistan Peoples Party’s winning candidate Senator Saeed Ghani in PS-114, Karachi.

Arguing before the court, the counsel of Saeed Ghani, Senator Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan rejected the charges of rigging against PPP candidate and urged the ECP to notify Saeed Ghani as winning Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh.

The ECP had halted the notification of PPP candidate Saeed Ghani’s victory in the PS-114 by-election.

MQM-P candidate Kamran Tessori had pleaded the ECP to order the returning officer to conduct a recount of votes for the recently-held elections in PS-114 in Karachi.

PPP’s Saeed Ghani had secured 23,840 votes against MQM-P candidate Kamran Tessori’s 18,106 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

MQM-P had claimed that the PPP had used unfair means to win the elections.