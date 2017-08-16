ECP rejects PTI?s request to halt proceedings in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to halt proceedings in foreign funding case because the same case is being heard by the Supreme Court.

Dismissing the request, the ECP asked the party to submit all the funding details before the commission by September 07.

The ECP had reserved its judgement on PTI’s appeal after hearing arguments from both parties.

PTI’s counsel Anwar Mansoor had requested the commission to stop the proceedings in the foreign funding case as a similar case is pending before the apex court.

Former PTI member, Akbar S. Babar had filed a petition in the election commission seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification on receiving funding from prohibited sources.