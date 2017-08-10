ECP serves show-cause notice to Imran in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued its verdict in contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, ruling that the electoral body has jurisdiction to hearing contempt proceedings.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, also issued a show-cause notice to the PTI chief, directing him to submit his reply by August 23.

The commission rejected Imran Khan’s plea, challenging powers of the ECP to initiate contempt proceedings against an individual as that authority lies only with the Supreme Court and the High Courts.

The ECP adjourned the hearing till August 23.

The ECP had earlier reserved its verdict on the PTI’s petition against the institution’s jurisdiction to hear contempt case on July 25.

The ECP had issued the contempt notice to Imran Khan on January 24 over his “scandalous remarks” about the commission on the petitions filed by former PTI member Akbar S Babar seeking Khan’s disqualification.

At the last hearing on July 25, Khan’s counsel Babar Awan had argued that “only the high court and Supreme Court can take up proceedings for contempt as per the Constitution. A legal framework needs to be put in place in order for the ECP to take up contempt proceedings, as the 1976 Contempt of Court ceases to exist.”