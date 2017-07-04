ECP verdict on Imran Khan case on July 10

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will give its verdict in the contempt of court case against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan on July 10. A four-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner, Sardar Muhammad Raza, heard the case today.

During the hearing, Imran Khan again failed to submit his fresh reply in the case while his counsel Shahid Gondal sought more time from the election commission for the purpose.

He told the commission that PTI’s new counsel Babar Awan will file Imran Khan’s fresh reply in the case.

On which, the CEC expressed his annoyance over non-submission of PTI’s reply, saying that the reply is no more required.

He said the ECP will announce its decision on next hearing on July 10.